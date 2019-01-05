Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. 2,312,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

