KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 6,077,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,992. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,007,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,636,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,775 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

