Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. 2,257,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.