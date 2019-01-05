KeyCorp Comments on Saia Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of SAIA opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.00. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,043.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

