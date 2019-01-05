Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 210.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $32.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
