KAR Auction Services (KAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.36

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 27121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after buying an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after buying an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after buying an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 730,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $24,094,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

