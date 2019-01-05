Jumei International (JMEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:JMEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 454,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,867. Jumei International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jumei International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jumei International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

