JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,426 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.27 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

