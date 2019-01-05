JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 253 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 230 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a CHF 265 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 215 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 259.63.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

