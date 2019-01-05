John D. Quisel Sells 5,942 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $254,495.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 515,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,279. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,835,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

