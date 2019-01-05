John C. Fowler Sells 22,225 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director John C. Fowler sold 22,225 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $485,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 492,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at about $14,243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 96.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

