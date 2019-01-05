James D. Phillips Sells 1,115 Shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Stock

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) insider James D. Phillips sold 1,115 shares of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $12,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in INVESCO VAN KAM/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INVESCO VAN KAM/COM

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

