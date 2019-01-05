Jabil (JBL) Trading Down 6.6%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.12. 2,503,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,699,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 175,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 338,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 319,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 226,551 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

