IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,251,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 763,290 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Sees Large Volume Increase” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/izea-worldwide-izea-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.