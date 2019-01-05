Issuer Direct (ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 2,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 57.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

