iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,334,704 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 5,204,235 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,188,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 854.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of EWH opened at $22.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2697 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

