Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 13 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

IRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $32.72.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $93,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $763,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.