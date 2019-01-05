IRIDEX (IRIX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRIX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,400. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Chairman William M. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 10,857 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,925.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,357 shares of company stock worth $146,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 35.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 152,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 216.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth about $8,442,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.