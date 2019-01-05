Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of IRTC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 497,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,133. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,919.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $379,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,264. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1,067.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 89.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

