Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,100 Shares

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,100 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $63,801.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,016 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $49,557.44.

On Monday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,151 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $112,008.24.

On Monday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,090 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $14,039.20.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 220.2% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 119,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 881,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

