Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IDXG. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 64.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $983,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

