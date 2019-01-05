Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Receives $84.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $2,791,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

