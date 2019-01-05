Installed Building Products (IBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $37.05 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $5,116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.