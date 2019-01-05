Insider Selling: Vericel Corp (VCEL) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $378,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vericel stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,505. The company has a market cap of $754.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vericel to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 279,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 363,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,363,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 363,705 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,217,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 174,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

