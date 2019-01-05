Insider Selling: RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvin Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Marvin Fink sold 5,860 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,715.60.

On Thursday, December 26th, Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $27,560.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $27,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Marvin Fink sold 2,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $12,700.00.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. 78,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,300. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $67.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

