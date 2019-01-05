Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) CEO Sells 32,800 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE EW opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

