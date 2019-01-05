Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $272,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,800. The company has a market cap of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.94. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

