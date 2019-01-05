Insider Buying: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Director Acquires $11,470.85 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Lisa R. Jacobs purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,470.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,687.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 140.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/insider-buying-republic-first-bancorp-inc-frbk-director-acquires-11470-85-in-stock.html.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.