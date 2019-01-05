Insider Buying: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Director Acquires $11,470.85 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Lisa R. Jacobs purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,470.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,687.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.
Several analysts have commented on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
