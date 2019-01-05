Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Director Acquires $18,925.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FCNCA stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.18 and a 52-week high of $488.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.89 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.
