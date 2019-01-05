Inrad Optics (INRD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of INRD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367. Inrad Optics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.46.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

