Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach Sells 166,407 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IR opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

