Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach Sells 166,407 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:IR opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $107.08.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ingersoll-Rand
Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.