INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

