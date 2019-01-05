INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

