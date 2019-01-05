Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOG. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of IOG traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 14 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

