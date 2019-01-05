Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 7,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

