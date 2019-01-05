Iconic (ICON) Achieves Market Cap of $7,467.00

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Iconic has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $7,467.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004742 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

