Iamgold (IAG) Trading Up 5.7%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 5,682,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,553,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.38.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 65.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 1,197,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

