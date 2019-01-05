Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Director Sells $36,742.65 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $36,742.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.02. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 204,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

