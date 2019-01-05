Hurify Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Hurify has a total market cap of $103,051.00 and approximately $10,523.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, LATOKEN, IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Hurify has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.13113139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028522 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,753,076 tokens. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

