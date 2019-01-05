Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. 1,045,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 31,712,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 2,206,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,093,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 1,356,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,887,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 973,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

