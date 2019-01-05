Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HWDN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 519.89 ($6.79).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Karen Caddick bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

