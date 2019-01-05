Histogenics (HSGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Histogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Histogenics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Histogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Histogenics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

NASDAQ HSGX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Histogenics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

