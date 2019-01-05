Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director David William Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $199,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,047.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

