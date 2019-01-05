Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 353,212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 500,587 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 331,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morningstar set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

