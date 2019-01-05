Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €13.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

ETR HFG traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.17 ($7.17). 105,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.86 ($10.30) and a 1-year high of €14.00 ($16.28).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand. HelloFresh SE was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.