Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post sales of $157.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $163.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $738.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $741.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $774.18 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $791.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

HLX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 1,658,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,107. The stock has a market cap of $801.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.73. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,580 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,848,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,146 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,566,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 613.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,355,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

