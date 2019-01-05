Head-To-Head Survey: William Lyon Homes (WLH) vs. Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 3.37% 10.33% 3.63% Beazer Homes USA -2.15% 12.11% 3.35%

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Beazer Homes USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion 0.24 $48.13 million $2.21 5.19 Beazer Homes USA $2.11 billion 0.17 -$45.37 million $1.99 5.36

William Lyon Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beazer Homes USA. William Lyon Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beazer Homes USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Lyon Homes and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 3 0 0 2.00 Beazer Homes USA 0 3 1 0 2.25

William Lyon Homes presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.54%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Given William Lyon Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe William Lyon Homes is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats Beazer Homes USA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 13,256 lots and had options to purchase an additional 4,180 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

