Head-To-Head Review: QUALCOMM (QCOM) and GTX (GTXO)

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07% QUALCOMM -21.40% 26.21% 8.42%

This table compares GTX and QUALCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $530,000.00 0.33 -$1.26 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $22.73 billion 3.02 -$4.86 billion $3.19 17.74

GTX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QUALCOMM.

Volatility and Risk

GTX has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTX and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 9 11 0 2.55

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $70.53, suggesting a potential upside of 24.61%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than GTX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. GTX does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QUALCOMM has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats GTX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

