Head-To-Head Review: Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) & Stamps.com (STMP)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -9.31, indicating that its stock price is 1,031% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -323.42% -184.81% Stamps.com 30.26% 35.93% 27.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stamps.com has a consensus target price of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.25 million N/A N/A Stamps.com $468.71 million 5.97 $150.60 million $9.90 15.63

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

