Head-To-Head Contrast: Vaso (VASO) & Aradigm (ARDM)

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aradigm has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aradigm and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm $14.47 million 0.40 -$10.70 million ($0.72) -0.53 Vaso $72.78 million 0.07 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Aradigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aradigm and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aradigm and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm -374.80% N/A -374.15% Vaso -4.65% -46.63% -6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Aradigm shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Vaso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaso beats Aradigm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service and training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

