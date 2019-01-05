Head-To-Head Comparison: Paycom Software (PAYC) vs. Ellie Mae (ELLI)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paycom Software and Ellie Mae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 9 7 0 2.44 Ellie Mae 5 5 5 0 2.00

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $125.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Ellie Mae has a consensus price target of $83.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Ellie Mae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellie Mae is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Ellie Mae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $433.05 million 16.38 $66.80 million $0.88 137.52 Ellie Mae $417.04 million 5.32 $52.85 million $1.03 61.81

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Ellie Mae. Ellie Mae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Ellie Mae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellie Mae has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Ellie Mae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 22.37% 39.19% 7.76% Ellie Mae 7.11% 4.78% 4.24%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Ellie Mae on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management. Its platform also offers Encompass Lending Platform and Encompass Developer Connect Solution, and Encompass Data Connect; and sales and marketing solutions, such as Encompass CRM, Velocify, Encompass WebCenter, Encompass Consumer Connect, Encompass TPO WebCenter, Encompass TPO Connect, and Encompass Loan Officer Connect. In addition, the company provides loan quality and compliance solutions, including Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program, Encompass Compliance Service, Encompass 4506-T Service, Encompass Flood Service, and Encompass Fraud Service. Further, it offers efficient processing and closing solutions, such as Encompass Electronic Document Management, Encompass Docs, Encompass Appraisal Center, and Encompass Title & Closing Center; and integrated pricing and secondary marketing solutions, including Encompass Product and Pricing Service, Encompass Secondary Marketing, and Encompass Data and Docs Delivery. Additionally, the company provides education and training; and loan product, policy, and guideline data and analytics services under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

